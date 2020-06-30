Only Fools and Horses Star John Challis to perform at Holmfirth Civic Hall

ONLY Fools and Horse Star John Challis will perform at Holmfirth Civic Hall next year as the community venue continues to expand its range of events and activities on offer.

Enjoy an evening with one of the nation’s greatest comedy actors, who is best known as Boycie in BBC1’s Only Fools and Horses, on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

As part of his Only Fools and Boycie tour, the national treasure will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his career.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in show business, he will spill the beans about co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst and friends and fellow performers including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best. He will also recall tales from his time in Dr Who, Coronation Street and other TV classics.

Mr Challis will meet fans after the show to sign autographs and pose for pictures as well as signing copies of his autobiography ‘Being Boycie’ and novel ‘Reggie: A Stag At Bay’.

Tickets cost £19 and are available online at www.wegottickets.com/holmfirthcivichall

Find Holmfirth Civic Hall at Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, HD9 3AS. Doors and bar open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

This event, along with others, will help raise funds for the hall, especially after the lockdown period.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

