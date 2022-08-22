Open Gardens delight to raise £5,300 for cancer charities

GATES and doors were opened to gorgeous gardens across Dobcross, raising £5,300 for cancer charities.

The two-day trail around the village was organised to raise money in memory of loved one lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What began as a group of 11 volunteers opening their gardens to the public became much wider, with community groups and individuals joining in.

And they were delighted to raise £5,300, including a £200 donation from the Coffee Shop, with the total to be shared between The Christie, Bowel Cancer UK and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

They said: “We have a wonderful response to this charity event, with many individuals and organisations being involved.

“The weather gods were kind, the sun shone and people turned up in their droves. They were able to view hidden gardens and find out which plants flourish in the Pennines.

“The community garden had pots decorated by the school children containing sunflowers they had grown from seed.

“People went on to drinks and coffee at the community cafe which was staffed by volunteers. The bowlers spent the day teaching bowling and the church was open for heritage tours. Dobcross Youth Band played in various locations and added to the atmosphere in the village.

“The evening function with a Tom Jones tribute act was a good end to the day and contributed to the funds raised.

“Sunday was a day of remembering loved once lost during a memorial service at the church with hymns accompanied by the Dobcross Brass Monkeys. The service reminded us of those we lost in our village and the reason behind this event.

“Thanks to all who were involved and the visitors who supported us. The money raised was way beyond our expectations.”

