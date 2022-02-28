Open Mike night Sweeney takes to stage at Millgate

HE is a proud son of Salford but Mike Sweeney is definitely a self-confessed Saddleworthian.

While he will always remain an ‘incomer’ to some, Mike will wax lyrical all day about the virtues of a place he has called home for more than 30 years.

In fact, as most people know, Dobcross based Mike can talk on any subject, whether that is during his mid-morning show on BBC Radio Manchester or in the snug at the Swan.

So, he won’t be lost for words when taking part in a first for the veteran broadcaster and musician, “An Evening With” at the Millgate Arts Centre, Delph on Friday, March 11.

The one-off performance, promoted by Michael Powis and Tim Newbold of Saddleworth Live, will also feature Mike’s Radio Manchester colleague Becky Want.

“I would only have done it because of Tim and Michael,” said Mike who celebrated his 74th birthday last September. “You know if they are involved it is going to be right

“What I am doing will be the first time I have done anything like this,” he explained.

“The evening will be split it into two parts: the first will be a musical trip through my life with the songs that impacted on me and when.

“I will be telling the story of my life upto getting on the radio. In the second half, Becky is going to grill me and I suspect she won’t spare the horses.

“Becky knows me professionally as well as anyone and said if I am doing it, it must be done properly and honestly. There will be a question-and-answer session as well.

“I am going out of my comfort zone, but I don’t mind that. It will be quite a challenge, but I will try and be as truthful as possible.”

Tickets are available online via www.millgateartscentre.co.uk

