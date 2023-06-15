Organisers want biggest Village Olympics ever

ORGANISERS of the Saddleworth Village Olympics hope 2023 can see its biggest ever – beating last year.

2022’s edition saw an amazing 1,089 children take part but those behind the event want even more this time around.

The area’s villages competed against each other in 13 different sports, including athletics, netball, rounders, tag rugby league, cricket, tennis and football.

There is also a tug of war contest, as well as other sports on show.

Now organisers have appealed for people to spread the word and get youngsters involved ahead of the opening ceremony on Saturday, September 9.

They said: “It’s a record we’d like to beat this year and we can do it with your help.

“First step is for you to register your own children again but we would very much appreciate it if you could post the link in any of the school, sport or other local community groups you are involved in.

“And any social media posts to promote it being back up and running will also be very welcome.

“You will know we are a registered charity and like last year, rather than having a registration fee we will be asking for donations. The main thing we want is the children involved so please donate as much or little as you can afford but every little does help.

“We are also all volunteers that make this amazing event happen every year and are always in need of extra pairs of hands to help out, whether that be coaching, organisation or just helping with the many kids at the training and main events.”

Chairman Stephen Hewitt added: “I can’t believe it’s come around so fast again that we’re planning for the 2023 Saddleworth village games, which I’m sure all villages, participants, coaches, organisers and parents will make the event the best yet.

“Registrations are now officially open so get registering your children so they can train and compete in this year’s games.

“As someone who used to take part in the games as a child, I know how important it is for this fantastic event to keep going and if you’d have told me as a teenager I’d be chairman of this wonderful organisation one day, I’d never have believed you.

“I can’t wait to see all the competitors at the opening ceremony on Saturday, September 9 at Saddleworth School in Diggle raring to compete for their villages.”

YOU can register to rake part in the Saddleworth Village Olympics by clicking www.saddleworthvillageolympics.co.uk/register, while anyone who would be kind enough to sponsor an event can find more details at https://www.saddleworthvillageolympics.co.uk/sponsor2023.

Volunteers can let organisers know their interest by filling in the brief form at https://forms.gle/Yf6MNn98hWW8STvn7.

Training will be starting in all villages in the next few weeks and that will be communicated directly by them, so watch out for further emails or WhatsApp messages.

