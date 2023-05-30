OSFC proud to contribute to prestigious publication

OLDHAM Sixth Form College and The Pinnacle Learning Trust are delighted to have been selected to provide a case study contribution for the ‘Sixth Form Matters’ publication which was launched by the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) at the House of Commons on Monday 15th May.

As the SFCA publicity notes, the book is a new collection of case studies and thought leadership pieces from experts around the world, featuring contributors, including Dylan Wiliam and Andreas Schleicher, from the United States to New Zealand. It reminds us why sixth form education is so important, what a wonderful experience it is for three quarters of a million young people every year – and that change is the only constant.

OSFC’s case study which was co-authored by Jayne Clarke (Executive Principal) and Louise Astbury (Trust Professional Development Director and Research School Lead), emphasises the college’s role as a founding partner of The Pinnacle Learning Trust, which operates in the primary, secondary and post-16 sector, and the work of the college as an Associate Research School, providing support with the effective use of research evidence to enrich and improve our education provision, both within and beyond our Trust.

Jayne Clarke said ‘We are incredibly proud to have our college and Trust feature in this prestigious publication. The significance of the short period of time that young people spend in sixth form education should not be underestimated, in terms of the impact it has on future lives, and it is only right that the work of this important sector is celebrated. OSFC and our Trust play a vital role in supporting students, and we also recognise the importance of working in partnership to enhance and develop education provision more broadly, through our Research School and professional development offer. It’s wonderful to have been asked to provide details of our system leadership as a case study for ‘Sixth Form Matters’.

Louise Astbury said ‘It was a privilege to be asked to write a case study for such a prestigious publication and to be placed alongside other incredible examples from across the sixth form sector. As a Sixth Form College we provide specialist expertise in the delivery of our curricula and our case study exemplifies how we have translated this into our collaborative work with schools at all phases in our Trust and in partnership with other local schools.’

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

