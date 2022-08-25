‘Outstanding achievements’ for Saddleworth School pupils in GCSEs

SADDLEWORTH School headteacher Mike Anderson praised the ‘outstanding achievements’ of students as they collected their GCSE results.

Pupils’ studies have been disrupted over the last couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with lockdowns, home-schooling and more.

But Mr Anderson praised the pupils’ attitudes and hard work to achieve the grades they need to progress to college or other chosen paths.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outstanding achievements of our students this year.

“This would be the case in any normal year but having faced several years of uncertainty and disruption to their learning, this is especially the case.

“Despite these challenges, our students continued to work incredibly hard and have remained committed to their studies. Their positive attitudes, tenacity and resilience have been an inspiration.

“We are also incredibly grateful to our school community. Students have been well-supported by our staff and families who have worked tirelessly to ensure students achieve the grades they deserve and are able to progress onto the next stages of their education.

“We are immensely proud of all of our Year 11 students and we wish them the best of luck and look forward to seeing what they will achieve in future.”

Among those collecting their grades was headboy Joe George, who achieved all 7s, 8s and 9s and will now go to Greenhead College to study history, physics and maths.

He commented: “I wasn’t expecting these grades! Covid had been very disruptive but thank you to all the staff who worked tirelessly to support us.”

Also heading to Greenhead College is Mia Pereira, who scored all 7s, 8s and 9s and is going on to study biology, PE and psychology.

“I didn’t think I would do this well at all, so I am really pleased,” she said.

