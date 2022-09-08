‘Outstanding’ results at Rishworth

PUPILS at Rishworth School are once again celebrating ‘outstanding results’ in their post-16 public examinations.

For the third consecutive year, more than 80 per cent of grades at A Level have been at A* – C, gaining students places at universities to study subjects ranging from Law to Psychology to Mechanical Engineering.

Nearly half of A Level grades are A* or A, again a consistent trend over the past three years and 6.1 per cent higher than national achievement.

In BTEC and vocational qualifications, a 100 per cent pass rate also saw 93 per cent of students attaining the highest possible grades in Sport, Food Science and Nutrition, and Drama – the school’s best vocational results ever.



The Extended Project Qualification, worth UCAS points equivalent to half an A Level, is widely encouraged at Rishworth, with outstanding results, nearly two-thirds at the highest possible levels and 100 per cent at A* – C.

While maintaining traditional strengths in Science and Technology subjects, candidates obtained 100 per cent A* or *Distinctions in a wide range of other subject areas, including modern foreign languages, Art and Design, Food and Nutrition and Drama.

Anthony Wilkins, Head of Rishworth, said: “All of these young people deserve to be congratulated on their outstanding results, in the face of the most challenging educational circumstances for many years.

“Their teachers and their families must also share in those congratulations for the support and commitment they have shown.

“Rishworth is about an exciting and fulfilling academic journey and the excellent academic achievements of our students are one vital part of our education of the whole person, as demonstrated in our provision of a range of educational, vocational and enrichment opportunities.

“Leaving school with excellent examination results is important – using and applying those skills to live the best possible life is essential.”

Meanwhile Year 11 students at were also celebrating their GCSE grades and other qualifications.

Nearly 90 per cent of GCSEs were passed with grades 4 – 9, well in excess of national and regional levels. Nearly a quarter of all GCSE results at Rishworth were 7 – 9.

Results in Maths and English were outstanding: in both subjects, nearly 90 per cent of passes were attained in the top six grades.

The grade 9 – 4 grade achievement rates in Science were over 30 per cent higher than national average, demonstrating the strength of STEM provision in the school.

Results in Humanities subjects have also been exceptional this year, as 100 per cent of students attained with the top bands in subjects ranging from Food and Nutrition to French. Rishworth students also continue to perform well in drama, music and the performing arts.

In the Higher Project Qualification, 100 per cent of grades were from A* – B.

Mr Wilkins added: “The Rishworth experience is designed to provide an exciting and stimulating educational adventure both in and out of the classroom, with outstanding academic results as one of many desired outcomes.

“The range of activities in academic subjects, sport, music and drama offer opportunities for all students to excel in different areas and to enjoy the widest breadth of experiences.

“All our students are to be congratulated, as must their families, their teachers and everyone else involved in their success.”

