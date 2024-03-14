‘Outstanding’ Saddleworth School U15s crowned netball National Champions

AN ‘outstanding’ Saddleworth School Under 15s netball team has clinched the title of Sisters in Sport National Champions.

The girls competed against teams from across the North of England, winning five games to secure their place in the National Finals Day at Loughborough University.

They faced Wycombe in a closely fought semi-final, narrowly coming out on top 21-20.

The close encounter was made even more nervy as the official scorer had the score at 17-16 to Wycombe at the end of the third quarter, but officials were called on court to correct the score to 16-16.

At the end, the whole game was rewatched by officials to check the score and there was a nail-biting wait until after the recount it was confirmed Saddleworth had a place in the final.

Taking on the tall strong side of Walthamstow Hall, they lost the first quarter 7-5 but managed to pull it back to 12-12 by the end of the second.

Saddleworth sustained an injury to their GA but still managed to win the third quarter 20-16.

Then the final quarter saw every girl fight hard for the win, sealing a close victory 27-25 and claiming the trophy.

The school said: “The whole team were outstanding. Saddleworth is so proud of the girls for this huge achievement. What a day it was with life-long memories made.”

Congratulations to all the squad: Alice Winfield, Phoebe Griffiths, Amy Cummings, Elizabeth Barugh, Evie Burgin, Molly Hirst, Lily Wilson, Lexi Randerson, Kiki Brown and Maisie Felstead.

