Panto’s back in Saddleworth and it most definitely is!

THE curtain rises on the return of the Delph pantomime this weekend and cast members of Dick Whittington can’t wait.

It’s two years since the Millgate Arts Centre hosted the Big Tiny company’s production of Sleeping Beauty.

Preparations had already started to bring Dick Whittington to the Saddleworth stage in 2020 until lockdown restrictions forced the cancellation.

Now, Dan Wallage, who played Prince Toby in Sleeping Beauty, is returning as the title character, alongside his fellow actors, in a show opening on Saturday, December 11 and running until December 31.

“We had to put everything on the back burner for 12 months which was sad but understandable,” said Dan.

“However, it’s been such a laugh putting it all back to together again after a year out.

“The production value is huge. There are stunning costumes and sets, brilliant choreography, some lovely surprises and touches which will bring that joy back to Christmas period.

“We had such a lovely time in Saddleworth last time so it’s great to be back.”

Dan is a self-confessed panto fan. “I went with my granddad every single year,” he told the Independent. “The genre really appeals to my sense of humour.”

And after last year spending a relaxing Christmas with family, it’s full-time mirth making again for Dan and the cast in 2021.

Will Cousins, producer at Big Tiny Productions, added: “We have been working on this production for well over a year now so we are confident this will be our best panto in Saddleworth yet.

“We are definitely flying the flag for little theatres all over the country. Everyone is so glad to be back.”

For tickets visit: https://www.saddleworthlive.com/what-s-on/dick-whittington-2021/

In line with latest government Covid-19 advice, all children over 11 and adults will be required to wear face masks in the theatre.

Unlike in pre coronavirus times, youngsters won’t be asked onto the stage to interact with the cast. Actors will also observe social distancing between themselves and the nearest audience members to the stage.

