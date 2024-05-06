Parishioners put on their walking boots for worthy cause

A GROUP of parishioners and friends of a Lees church laced up their walking shoes to stride out in aid of a worthy cause.

A total of 82 people from St Edward’s RC Church recently took on a sponsored two-mile walk through the historic Castleshaw Valley in Delph.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The weather was kind and the atmosphere very cheerful and positive.”

It was organised as part of the ‘Big CAFOD Walk’ initiative to raise money for The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD), which works with some of the 700 million people in the world living in extreme poverty, hardship and immediate danger.

The friends of the church had hoped to raise £1,000 but they have so far raised over £2,100. You can still make a donation via their JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stedwardsleesbigcafodwalk2024

