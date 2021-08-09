Party in Park postponed due to pandemic

DELPH’S popular Party in the Park will not take place this September due to Covid restrictions.

It is the second year in a row that the music spectacle, which is held at Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club, has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

The plug was pulled on this year’s event after the Prime Minister’s announcement that the easing of Covid restrictions was being put back to late July.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Martyn Torr, events director New Image PR Ltd, said: “We have all reluctantly concluded an event this year is just not feasible.

“The acts were in place, the sponsors had agreed to support us and we all held out a hope that we could put together an event to put a smile back of the faces of the public.

“The delay of opening the economy until late July meant there is simply not enough time to put in place all the arrangements that are needed for an event of this size.

“We all remain hopeful the event can take place next year when the world will be a safer place and the virus is well under control.

“We all recognise this decision will be a blow to a lot of people, but we believe this is the sensible option given the circumstances.”

Wake Up Delph launched the event 15 years ago and New Image PR Ltd are involved in helping to stage the family celebration.

The popular family day attracts a host of talented bands and musicians to entertain, and usually ends with a Last Night of the Proms finale and fantastic fireworks display.

