Pearsons’ staff swap coffee for cash for Maggie’s during coronavirus crisis

STAFF at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers have been volunteering at Maggie’s cancer centre in Oldham but like many charities it is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

So staff at the local firm are swopping their coffee for cash and donating it to the centre to ensure they can continue helping out in some way.

“Take-away cappuccinos and a latte on the way to work or meetings in Costa are an everyday occurrence during the working week,” said Suzanne Wright of Pearson Solicitors.

“But with all our staff home working these things have stopped and we are saving money on the small things.

“As a firm we are still open for business, all be it in a very different way as we’re working from home where FaceTime and phone meetings are the new normal.

“But we didn’t want to forget the commitment to our charity during the coronavirus crisis.

“A staff member said she was sad at being unable to volunteer at Maggie’s and suggested the coffee scheme so while we are all home working we are asking staff to pop in a pot all the money they would have spent on drinks and once we are all back at work we will donate it to the charity.”

Kim, Emily and Sam from Pearson helping to get the outdoor area

at Maggie’s spruced up last month

The care of patients is paramount, especially during this difficult time, but with no NHS or government funding Maggie’s relies on external assistance to keep providing essential support for more than 10,000 people every year.

Pearson nominated Maggie’s as their charity of the year for 2020 and have already been showing guests around the centre, hosting information meetings for businesses, working hard cleaning outdoors and making coffee for visitors.

Laura Tomlinson, Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s, said: “We are here doing everything we can to support people living with cancer through the Covid-19 emergency by phone, video calls, email and through our online community.

“We understand how the current situation increases stress and anxiety levels for people undergoing treatment, as well as family and friends, but we are offering practical and emotional support to help them cope with the challenging times ahead.

“We absolutely love Pearson’s ideas of coffee for cash – it’s just brilliant!

“We will continue to be here for everyone with cancer but we can’t do this without the generosity of our supporters, so we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all at Pearson for thinking of helping Maggie’s during these really difficult times for us all.”

For more information on how to help Maggie’s email Laura.Tomlinson@maggiescentres.org

• Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers is proud to offer a 10 per cent discount on legal fees for all NHS and Emergency Services workers.

The discount applies to divorce and Family law services (standard services and not the fixed fee appointment service).

To be eligible for the discount you just need to be a current employee for NHS or one of the emergency services. This offer is open to new clients.

For more information contact the Family Team on 0161 785 3500, make an online enquiry on the website www.pearsonlegal.co.uk or email enquiries@pearsonlegal.co.uk

