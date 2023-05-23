Pearson Solicitors Shortlisted for Prestigious Legal Award

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers have been shortlisted for ‘Law Firm of the Year (small 1- 5 Partners)’ at the Manchester Legal Awards.

Fran Eccles-Bech, Chief Executive at The Manchester Law Society, who launched the awards in 2009, announced the finalists for 2023 and congratulated the firms who had made it onto the shortlist and commented:

“It was a really difficult job for the judges again, with the most entries we have ever had this year and the calibre of those entries being so high.”

“The awards offer the opportunity for the North West legal community to celebrate their hard work and fantastic achievements from the past year.”

The next round of the competition will take place later this month with ‘in-person’ interviews before a panel of judges. The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony in June, which takes place at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, with over 650 legal professionals attending this not to be missed celebration.

Joanne Ormston, Director and Practice Manager, said:

“This year has been incredible. We have recently announced our most successful financial year to date, recorded an all-time high in staffing levels which currently stands at 80 staff members across our three locations, and now we are finalists in the Manchester Legal Awards!”

“We are absolutely thrilled with the news. It is a huge honour to be recognised and benchmarked against other leading law firms across the North West. We wish everyone the best of luck on the evening.”

