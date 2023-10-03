Pearson Solicitors win prestigious award for ‘Supporting Young People’

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers’ help and inspiration for the next generation has earned them the ‘Supporting Young People’ award at the Oldham Business Awards.

The annual awards recognise businesses that excel in their field and contribute to the borough, with awards in 11 categories.

This year’s event attracted more than 600 guests and were compered by actor and comedian Jon Culshaw and Granada Reports’ entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore interviewed award winners.

The ‘Supporting Young People’ accolade celebrates a business’ ability to “demonstrate an ongoing programme of providing young people with career support.

“This can be through apprenticeships or by providing work experience to ultimately increase the skills and qualifications of young people and provide excellent career pathways.”

Joanne Ormston, Director at Pearson, said: “As a prominent Oldham business, we recognise how important it is to develop young people and support the community where we live, work and invest. This award is a significant achievement and a source of pride for everyone at Pearson.

“Our connections and collaborations with Oldham Sixth Form, Oldham College and the many schools in our area go far and wide. These connections enable us to support young people in our area and help them establish and develop their careers.

“The route in which young people become a solicitor has changed over the years with the new apprenticeship scheme, which allows more people to access the necessary training regardless of their background or financial status.

“As a firm, we have fully embraced these changes as both inclusivity and diversity form part of our core values.

“This is further demonstrated by influencing a recent change to the Oldham Law Association’s (OLA) Constitution, which now allows junior members of the profession to be part of the OLA.

“We have developed a robust training programme that encourages and mentors all staff, so whether you are an aspiring solicitor on the apprenticeship scheme, completing a Legal Practice Course, or enhancing your skillset in your current role, the commitment and support we provide is exceptional.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the judges for recognising us. We look forward to welcoming more young Oldham students in the future.

“We also wish to thank the Steering Group, who volunteer their time to ensure this event is well supported and a success.”

The judges thanked Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers for “their outstanding dedication and for making a difference to the community.”

Pearson apprentice Chloe Andrew-Willis, who attended the awards for the first time, said: “What a wonderful evening. I was a little nervous when our category came up, but my nerves soon turned to joy.

“I am truly honoured to be part of a firm that develops its people and encourages them to excel. There are so many opportunities at Pearson, and through the awards, I got to know about the Young People Careers event that Oldham Council runs.

“I have volunteered to speak at this event to encourage those considering a legal career and to provide the students with an insight into what is required on the apprenticeship scheme.”

Emma Collinson, another Pearson apprentice, added: I was so happy to stand on that stage with all the finalists in our category and to be announced as the winners for the company that supports young people. As one of those young people, I can tell you the support is unreal.”

Pearson Solicitors has supported and sponsored the awards since its inception in 2008. This year, they sponsored the ‘Business of the Year £5m+’ category, presented on the evening by Pearson Director and Head of Litigation Christopher Burke.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers can trace its roots back to 1874. Today, it offers a range of legal and financial services to private and commercial clients from offices in Oldham, Hollinwood and Failsworth.

Find out more online: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk

