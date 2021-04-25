Pearsons’ walkers make it to Moscow for Maggie’s

STAFF at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers have walked to Moscow this March in aid of cancer charity Maggie’s Oldham.

Eleven staff at the Oldham-based law firm took part in the 300,000 steps in March challenge in aid of Maggie’s Oldham and between them raised more than £2,500.

They walked over 2,000 miles so easily reached the Russian capital. Some staff smashed through the 300,000 barrier and have enjoyed it so much they have vowed to keep on walking.



“I wanted to see just how much we had achieved and when I totalled the steps it was as far as Moscow!” said Suzanne Wright of Pearson Solicitors.

“I think some colleagues enjoyed the challenge so much they’ll keep on walking till they reach Australia!

“Maggie’s is funded almost entirely by donations and so fundraisers like this help to keep the doors open for the 10,000 local people who visit the centre every year.

“I’d encourage other business to get involved in their charity challenges as it’s a great team motivator.”

One of the Pearson team did things a little differently to make sure he could still take part. Proud new dad Richard Mills didn’t know if he could get the steps in so took part in a 300,000kg weight-lifting challenge instead at home while his new-born son slept.

Richard, Accounts Manager at Pearson, said: “You don’t even need weights for a challenge like this, you can just use your bodyweight for exercises like press ups, pull ups and air squats.

“Hitting 300,000kg or 660,000lbs throughout the month wasn’t be easy but was achievable and it was all for a good cause.”

Laura Tomlinson, of Maggie’s Oldham, said: “We so appreciate the team dedicating their whole month to Maggie’s.

“We’ve been loving following their journey, getting out every day in any weather that has been thrown at them!

“They’ve all done amazingly and have completely smashed both the challenge and the fundraising.”

