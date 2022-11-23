Peg Loomer keeps traditional craft alive in Saddleworth

NATIONAL Wool Week saw farmers and makers across the UK showcase the traditional resource and an array of creative items.

Here in Saddleworth, Sophie Heywood from Lydgate runs a small business, The Peg Loomer, using wool from local farms and the traditional craft of peg loom weaving.

She explained: “In between lockdowns I visited an off-grid community in Wales and was shown how to weave with a sheep’s fleece and simple peg loom.

“I fell in love with this therapeutic weaving technique and the resulting chunky, squishy rug and had meanwhile found out for many farmers it was not even worth selling their wool as they get so little for it.

“So it seemed a perfect opportunity to make use of this otherwise often wasted natural resource.

“Wool is the perfect material for the home, it is hypoallergenic, naturally flame resistant, and stain and odour resistant. Wool is 50 per cent carbon so when you buy local wool you’re effectively helping to tackle climate change.

“I’ve made lots of rugs, seat pads, wall hangings and cat mats, which have been very popular because Cats love the warm, cosy feel and they look gorgeous in your home too. And the seat pads for dining chairs have been really popular too.

“I even had one customer tell me that she was able to have her heating on less since having her throw on her leather sofa, warming it right up!

“The best part about it for me is that locally sourced wool is sustainable and good for the planet.

“I buy my fleece from local farms, who keep rare breed sheep for the love of it and to preserve the breeds.

“I’ve spent enough time with them to know they care a lot about them and treat them very well, and that reassures me that my products are cruelty-free.

“The brown colours in my creations come from the amazing horned sheep at Well-i-hole Farm in Greenfield, called Manx Loaghtan, and the greys come from the North Ronaldsay flock kept by Kevin and Carol Moody in Uppermill.”

As well as weaving, Sophie also makes little felted sheep ‘baa-bles’ along with Santas, garlands and baby mobiles. She also does framed fibre art landscapes and abstract pieces and has just started to make jewellery.

Sophie has recently moved onto a narrowboat with her partner, which will soon become her floating studio and shop as well as home.

See her products on her Etsy page ThePegLoomer – Etsy UK and items can also be purchased directly via email – thepegloomer@gmail.com – or social media @The Peg Loomer or pop into Station Brew cafe in Greenfield which stock some of her creations.

