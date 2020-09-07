Pennies turn to pounds thanks to Coffee2Cash

PEARSON Solicitors and Financial Advisers have certainly been looking after the pennies to turn them into pounds and donate £5,000 to Maggie’s Oldham.

During lockdown, the firm’s staff took part in a ‘coffee2cash’ initiative, putting the money they would normally spend on coffee into a pot for the cancer centre.

They collected £2,231.25 which was increased by kind-hearted partners of the firm so £5,000 was presented to the centre, which is in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital.

Maggie’s Oldham is Pearson’s chosen charity of the year but like many charities has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had planned on helping out weekly in the garden, greenhouse, on open days and doing general kitchen work and baking,” said Suzanne Wright of Pearson, who has co-ordinated the project.

“A lot of sponsorship events have been cancelled and we wondered what we could do to help out. Not all our staff want to run marathons and so we came up with coffee2cash idea.

“Instead of buying a cappuccino coming into work or having a late lunch caffeine pick-me-up we’ve been working from home, pocketing the pounds and donating it all to our chosen charity.

“It’s hard to believe how much we actually spend on coffee during normal office hours and there was an amazing £2,231.25 collected up.”

Pearson partner and practice manager Joanne Ormston added: “2020 was supposed to be the year we ran the Manchester 10K, volunteered on a weekly basis and got all our staff involved in a charity close to many of our hearts and so the Partners decided to double up on the coffee collection.”

With no NHS or government funding Maggie’s relies on external assistance to keep providing essential support for more than 10,000 people in Oldham every year.

Throughout the recent pandemic it has provided online support and recently opened its door again to visitors.

Laura Tomlinson, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “We absolutely love this coffee2cash idea and are so made up for the team at Pearsons that it’s proved to be such a success – they sure do like their coffee!

“The amount the team have raised is just incredible and the hugely generous gesture of topping up the donation to £5,000 has left us lost for words.

“Their support comes at a time when our support at Maggie’s is needed more than ever.

“There is a heightened need for psychological support for people with cancer due to isolation, delayed treatment including surgery and poorer outcomes because of the impact of coronavirus.

“We’re so thankful to the Pearsons for finding a way to support us during these difficult times and for helping us to be here to continue our critical work for people with cancer at a time when they need us most.”

• Find out more about Maggie’s Oldham and their help and support online:

www.maggiescentres.org/oldham

