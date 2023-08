A PENSIONER has been taken to hospital following an incident in Uppermill.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the High Street close to the park after it was reported a woman in her 70s was hit by a car.

Crews from Greater Manchester Police, North West Ambulance, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue and Air Ambulance attended at 9:40am on July 16.

The woman was treated at the scene and has been taken to hospital.

The High Street is now open to traffic following its closure.

