Person dies in incident on tracks at Greenfield Train Station

A PERSON has died in an incident on the tracks at Greenfield Train Station.

Emergency services including police and paramedics were called to the station at 5.34pm on Tuesday, August 18.

The North West Air Ambulance also attended, landing at the nearby Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club, but confirmed they did not take anyone to hospital.

The person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, confirmed a British Transport Police spokesperson.

They said: “Officers were called to Greenfield at 5.34pm last night (August 18) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

