Petition calls for winter fuel benefits for families in extra need due to Covid pandemic

AN ONLINE petition demanding a winter fuel allowance for households in the UK facing hardship during the latest national lockdown has been launched by Saddleworth South Liberal Democrats.

The petition, organised by local activist Mick Scholes, is a nationwide, cross-party petition which will be put to the UK Parliament to debate if it garners 100,000 signatures.

It calls for support for households which face reduced income but due to businesses and schools being closed will have to find extra money for heating during the coldest part of the year.

Saddleworth Parish Councillor Kevin Dawson, who is supporting the petition, said: “Without help, those on lower incomes, furloughed, laid off, made redundant or on the breadline anyway, those with children or needing care due to disability or special needs are going to really suffer.

“Covid-19 loves the cold and crowded rooms. By giving households a weekly fuel payment, a sensible and cost effective step can quickly and easily made to help supress the spread of this deadly disease and prevent pressure on the NHS.”

The ‘Pay a fuel allowance to all low income households during the current lockdown’ petition can be signed online at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/568406

People usually eligible for winter fuel payments are those receiving the state pension or receiving another social security benefit (not Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Child Benefit or Universal Credit).

Find out more online: www.gov.uk/winter-fuel-payment

