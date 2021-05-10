Pets Corner: Meet Freddie and Oscar

IT is clear to us that the people of Saddleworth really do love their animals – and we’ve been loving all of the furry friends you guys have introduced us to through our Pets Corner column!

This month we met the most adorable little lizard who is the first reptile to make his way onto our pages: Say hello to Freddie the Leopard Gheko.

His dad is none other than Saddleworth Parish Councillor Luke Lancaster and at nearly 14 years old, he’s a grand old chap who is still capable of stealing anyone’s heart.

In his youth, he loved nothing more than to stalk live crickets before scoffing them down for dinner; but little Freddie is blind these days and unable to hunt like he once did.

But that doesn’t stop him from living his best life with his bestie Oscar, a miniature Jack Russell Terrier who is 10 years old and still eager for as many walks as possible.

Like Freddie, he loves basking in the sun and soaking up the rays but is far from a fan of the rain… safe to say dad Luke shares his enthusiasm for staying in on a rainy day!

And like any self-respecting pup, he makes sure there’s an abundance of his toys in every room of the house just in case his fur parents have time for quick game in between his zoomies.

