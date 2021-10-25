‘Phenomenal’ donation for Dr Kershaw’s in memory of Steve

A ‘PHENOMENAL’ cheque for £2,900.85 was presented to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice thanks to the fundraising efforts of Saddleworth Tractor Group.

The money was raised from a tractor run and BBQ at Dobcross Band Club in August in memory of Delph farmer and group member Steve Alderson who died in April.

Tractors of all models, sizes and colours made the poignant journey from Dr Kershaw’s in Royton to Dobcross Band Club for the BBQ, entertainment and raffle.

The total sum was presented to Lillie Winterbottom, community fundraiser, for the hospice by members of the group along with Steve’s family and friends.

Lillie said: “This is a phenomenal amount of money and will money give so much to people like my dad.

“Hospice care gave my dad the gift of choice and this will go towards giving other people that too.

“He was cared for by the Hospice at Home service so he could stay in his own home with his family and help there.

“It was such an incredible gift as he just wanted us to be there by his side.

“Thank you from hospice and from me and all the other dads out there who get to have that really precious gift too.”

Wendy, Steve’s partner, said: “Thanks to Saddleworth Tractor Group and friends of Steve for organising this.

“It was a great day and fantastic tribute and he would have loved it.

“Thanks also to John and the bar staff Glenn and Steven on the BBQ, and everyone else that helped and all who came and supported this fantastic day for Dr Kershaw’s.”

• Saddleworth Tractor Group recently held another charity run through Saddleworth’s villages, raising £600 for Manchester Children’s Hospital.

