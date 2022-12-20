‘Phenomenal’ Kevin Sinfield will help England after landing top rugby union job

KEVIN Sinfield has been tipped to help England’s rugby union team after he was recruited to their coaching staff because he is a ‘phenomenal human.’

The Saddleworth native has been named as defence coach under new boss Steve Borthwick after the pair were a huge success at Leicester Tigers.

His elevation to the national side of the 15-a-side code has been recognised at rugby league side Leeds, where he is a legend.

And after seeing Sinfield raise millions of pounds by putting himself through amazing running challenges in the name of pal and former team-mate Rob Burrow, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith knows few better people can be working at Twickenham.

He said: “Kevin’s a phenomenal human being to do what he does for other people.

“He sacrifices his time and his body to improve other people’s lives, which is something I can take inspiration from and aspire to contribute to society in such a way that he does.

“Now he’s involved in the England camp, having someone of that character, who’s an expert in rugby league and probably is now in rugby union, and way of living is an asset.

“He would be to every organisation, sporting or otherwise.”

Sinfield joins Borthwick’s staff after the latter was named as Eddie Jones’ successor as England coach.

And the 41-year-old cannot wait to get started, saying: ““It is a special moment to join England as a coach.

“I know what representing your country means and to get the chance to do it as a coach is a real honour.

“There is so much player talent in England and I am really looking forward to working with the wider squad of players to see what we can achieve together, especially with such a massive year ahead of us.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Leicester Tigers, the players, staff and supporters, for welcoming me to the club.

“I’ve loved my time there and wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and there’s no better opening campaign than the Guinness Six Nations.”

Borthwick was joined by Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney at a press conference at Twickenham.

Sinfield was unable to attend the conference as he was at a memorial service celebrating the life of Doddie Weir, who recently passed away after living with and raising awareness of motor neurone disease.

In his absence, Borthwick said: “I’m delighted Kevin has joined us.

“In any of the best teams I’ve played in and coached, you have a group who work so hard for each other, they play together, celebrate together and lift each other up.

“Kevin Sinfield embodies that ethos.

“He’s the type of person you want in that environment.

“Kevin is an incredible bloke and I think he’s an even better human being.”

