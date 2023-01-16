Photo ID now required to vote in Oldham elections

THE GOVERNMENT has introduced new legislation which means photographic identification will be compulsory for anyone voting in person in this year’s elections.

Voters attending the polls on Thursday, May 4 will be refused a ballot if they do not show Government-approved photo ID.

Accepted ID includes a passport, driving licence, concessionary bus pass or a PASS card (Proof of Age Standards Scheme).

If you don’t have any of these forms of ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate. A website has been set up for registration for free voter ID

Harry Catherall, Chief Executive of Oldham Council and Returning Officer, said:

“This change in electoral law means that many Oldham residents could be denied a ballot paper when they come to vote in the May elections.

“We’re doing everything to make sure that doesn’t happen and encourage voters to take photo ID with them or register for free voter ID if you need it.

“The council is on hand to support residents in obtaining Voter Authority Certificates and a new Government website will be launching today, 16 January to register for this.

“If you can’t get online, our staff can help you complete this over the phone. For assistance, please call 0161 770 4718.

“Alternatively, you can call into one of our libraries and our staff can help you get online and talk you through online registration.”

Postal votes will not require further ID and the deadline for registering for a postal vote for May’s election is April 18.

Postal votes can be sent into the Elections Office at Oldham’s Civic Centre but can also be handed in to any polling station on May 4 – election day.

To be eligible to vote or to register for a Voter Authority Certificate, you need to be registered. You can find out more on our website at Register to Vote

More information about Voter ID, including what photo ID will be accepted and how to apply for free voter ID, is available at www.oldham.gov.uk/VoterID