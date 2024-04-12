Photographer to showcase unique work in Uppermill

A PHOTOGRAPHER who regularly snaps Saddleworth scenery will be showcasing some of his unique work at a pop-up event in Uppermill this month.

David Webb is a Chartered Legal Executive working at Oldham law firm Pearson Solicitors.

The 29-year-old has loved photography for years and, during Covid, created a ‘side hustle’ business called M9 Abstract Photography, which he works on during his spare time.

David lives in nearby Rochdale but frequently visits Saddleworth – something he enjoys doing – and is a member of the Saddleworth Captured group on Facebook.

On Sunday, April 28, from 9am, M9 Abstract Photography will be popping up at a market stall on the high street in Uppermill – under a gazebo outside the Tunnel End Pie Company shop.

David told the Independent: “M9 is all about abstract and unique photography, all taken on a mobile phone. My themes are landscape, floral, abstract and I often use lens balls to reflect images and create stunning images.

“I sell large scale wall photography and artwork, table coasters, table mats, calendars and prints.

“On the day you can take a look at M9’s huge range of stunning abstract photography including local prints of Dovestones. Any support for my unique business would be appreciated.

“There’s some lovely little coffee and cake shops in the area, so it promises to be a fantastic day for anyone.”

If you can’t make it on the day, people can also follow David’s photographic work on Facebook and Instagram.

