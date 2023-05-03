Piping hot show comes to Holmfirth

THE TEMPERATURE will be rising at Holmfirth’s Picturedrome as the Red Hot Chilli Pipers celebrate more than 20 years as the most famous bagpipe band in the world, ever!

This is no tribute act that will pack out the venue on the doorstep of Saddleworth – these are festival stars in their own right.

Since being formed in 2002, the ensemble – which features three highland bagpipers and a traditional marching snare – has made a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 alongside The Darkness and opened the main stage in their own right in 2014.

With a live show that also features vocal performances and highland dancing, expect plenty of their ‘bagrock’ sound.

Covers they have performed have included Queen’s We Will Rock You, Clocks by Coldplay and Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water.

They have also appeared on national radio and even in a film, on the soundtrack of How To Train Your Dragon 2.

In what is described as ‘a genuinely unique experience,’ people at the show on Saturday, May 6 have been told to expect bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that carries its own health warning.

*TICKETS to see the Red Hot Chilli Pipers cost £31.90 and are available from https://thegigcartel.seetickets.com/event/red-hot-chilli-pipers/picturedrome/2432479

