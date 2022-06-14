Planning permission granted for Spindles Town Square redevelopment

PLANS to redevelop Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre have been approved by Oldham Council’s planning committee – kickstarting the major transformation of the town centre.

It will see space in Spindles completely repurposed to provide a new home for Tommyfield Market, improve retail areas and create new venues for work, leisure and entertainment.

Cllr Amanda Chadderton, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Housing, said: “These plans will breathe much-needed new life into the town centre.

“We are creating a fantastic mixed-used building which offers something for everyone including shopping, entertainment, food and drink, culture, event space and places to work and grow your business.

“High streets have changed and are no longer sustainable if they just focus on retail. We are determined to make sure Oldham offers everything people tell us they want, and the redevelopment of Spindles is at the heart of this.”

The main shopping area will be on the lower mall and will connect to a brand new split-level Tommyfield Market, which will be built in and around the former TJ Hughes unit.

Stalls selling a wide range of products and services will be at mall level, while a dedicated food and drink court will connect to Parliament Square.

Above the market, there will be a new events space for public and private use with a rooftop terrace offering views across the borough.

The design and layout will keep the food market and events space open until late – boosting Oldham’s night-time offer for residents and visitors.

A new archive space will also give people better access to Oldham’s museum, archive and library collections – much of which is currently in storage.

This will free up the existing Union Street building as part of plans for a new theatre and improved cultural quarter.

On the upper mall of Spindles, there will be new high quality offices including independently operated co-working space for entrepreneurs and local businesses. It will offer flexible, contemporary workspaces with modern facilities and 24 hour access.

The plans also include new cycle storage and changing facilities, roof mounted solar photovoltaic panels, public realm improvements, and other associated works to improve the building for visitors.

Preparatory works for the redevelopment have already started with the main works due to get underway over the coming weeks.

One of the major changes will be the demolition of the former TJ Hughes building while work will be ongoing across the centre to make way for the new venues.

Spindles and the car park will be open throughout the redevelopment, which is expected to take around 18 months.

More information can be found at www.oldham.gov.uk/towncentre or see the projects virtually with a ‘fly through’ video.

