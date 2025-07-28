Playwriting call-out for theatre piece for young performers

OLDHAM Coliseum and Oldham Theatre Workshop are calling out for a writer to collaborate on a piece of theatre for the next generation of performers.

They are looking for an experienced writer to work with their network of secondary school teachers and young people to develop a script that brings together the voices of young people in Oldham.

The writer(s) could be an individual, partner writers or a theatre company with the right experience to develop this 35-45 minute script.

It will be performed by school students in years 7, 8 and 9 at a schools festival in February 2026.

There is a fixed fee for the project £3,780 which includes writing the piece, attendance to the festival, a youth consultation session, relevant planning meetings with the team and directors, CPD to support teachers around the delivery of the piece, and ongoing consultation and evaluation.

Essential experience includes experience producing new work for young people, being comfortable working within school and education settings, and experience collaborating with theatre makers or theatre organisations.

The application submission deadline is Monday, July 28, 2025, and applicants must be available for interview on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

You will be able to deliver the first draft by w/c 8 September 2025 with the final piece written by w/c 6 October 2025.

Please send a cover letter to yemi.bolatiwa@oldham.gov.uk outlining suitability for the role.

You can find out more about the project and applying on the Oldham Coliseum website. Please direct any questions by email to yemi.bolatiwa@oldham.gov.uk