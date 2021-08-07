Poignant silent vigil marks Hiroshima Day in Saddleworth

A POIGNANT silent vigil was held in Uppermill Square by Saddleworth Peace Group to mark the 76th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

There were no guest speakers for this year’s event on August 6 but the group and supporters gathered to read their affirmation and observe a 30-minute silence.

They were joined by Saddleworth Parish Council chair Cllr Barbara Beeley and councillors Kevin Dawson and Sam Al-Hamdani.

Magda Sachs, from Saddleworth Peace Group, said: “It is a shame that today a lot of money is still spent on these kinds of weapons, which can cause complete devastation.

“We stand here today to remember those who have died and hope it never happens again.”

The group also invited people to take a photo of themselves with their banner in the square and post it onto the group’s Facebook page.

Visit Saddleworth Peace Group’s Facebook page for updates or email saddleworthpg@yahoo.co.uk to request to join their mailing list to be notified of events and activities.

