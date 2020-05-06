Police appeal for help to find teenager last seen in Lees

CAN you help police find a missing teenager from Rochdale ?

Mahnoor, aged 15, was last seen about 8am on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 on Huddersfield Road, Lees.

Mahnoor is described as Asian female with long black straight hair. She was last seen wearing gold coloured hooded bubble jacket, red top and jeans.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mahnoor and want to make sure they are safe and well.

Anyone with information about Mahnoor’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 256 of 06/05/20.

