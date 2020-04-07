Police appeal for information following murder

A murder investigation has begun after a 42-year-old man died in Royal Oldham Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in an assault in August 2019.

Stephen Rimmer self-presented at Royal Oldham Hospital on Wednesday 21 August 2019 after he is believed to have been attacked by an unknown offender the week before, leaving him with serious facial injuries.

Stephen later suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed into an induced coma. He sadly never woke up and passed away on Saturday 7 March 2020.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded that there were causational links between the injuries sustained in the assault and the cause of Stephen’s death.

Enquiries so far have suggested that the assault took place close to Stephen’s home address on Culvert Street in Rochdale.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of assault in August 2019 before being released under investigation.

Investigators have launched a murder investigation and are appealing to the public for further information.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Larkin, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “I would like to pay tribute to Stephen’s family who’ve experienced such devastating trauma since the awful assault last August, which has sadly proved fatal. Our thoughts remain with them at this terrible time.

“We owe it to Stephen and to his loved ones to try and find who committed this brutal act so that we can bring them to justice.

“We appreciate there are limited details at this stage, but we are working with the theory that Stephen was assaulted at, or close to, his home address on Culvert Street in Rochdale.

“Anyone who has any recollection of the circumstances surrounding this incident should do the right thing and come forward.

“If you believe you may also have been in the area at that time, I urge you to do what you can to think back and provide any information that could aid our enquiries.

“Even the smallest piece of information in cases like this can make a big difference.”

Anyone with any information should contact police online using the GMP page on the Major Incident Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk) or by phone on 0161 856 6777 quoting Operation Eastleigh.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

