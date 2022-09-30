Police dig Saddleworth Moor after ‘Moors murders skull discovery’

POLICE are digging a site of Saddleworth Moor after being alerted to the possible discovery of a skull linked to the case of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett.

Officers from the Greater Manchester force are at the area above Dove Stone Reservoir following the contact yesterday (Thursday, September 29) on behalf of an author informing them what are potentially human remains being found.

Keith’s body has not been found after the 12-year-old was snatched by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley 58 years ago in south Manchester in June 1964.

Now this latest alert has raised hope he may finally be located.

GMP’s Force Review Officer Martin Bottomley said: “At about 11.25am on Thursday 29 September 2022, Greater Manchester Police was contacted by the representative of an author who has been researching the murder of Keith Bennett, a victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

“Following direct contact with the author, we were informed that he had discovered what he believes are potential human remains in a remote location on the Moors and he agreed to meet with officers yesterday afternoon to elaborate on his find and direct us to a site of interest.

“The site was assessed late last night and, this morning, specialist officers have begun initial exploration activity.

“We are in the very early stages of assessing the information which has been brought to our attention but have made the decision to act on it in line with a normal response to a report of this kind.

“It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time.

“We have always said that GMP would act on any significant information which may lead to the recovery of Keith and reunite him with his family.

“As such, we have informed his brother of the potential development – he does not wish to be contacted at this time and asks that his privacy is respected.”

Five children were killed by Brady and Hindley between 1963 and 1965.

The victims, Pauline Reade, 16, John Kilbride, 12, Keith Bennett, 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17, were buried on Saddleworth Moor.

Brady ignored repeated requests from Keith’s late mother, Winnie Johnson, over several decades to identify the location of his makeshift grave so she could give her son a proper Christian burial.

She died in 2012 and Keith’s brother Alan has continued the hunt for his body.

