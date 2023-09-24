Police holding pop-up surgeries in Saddleworth

POLICE in Saddleworth are inviting local residents to raise any concerns with them at a series of pop-up surgeries.

The Saddleworth and Lees Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on hand at different locations on Monday, September 25.

The team will be at the Co-op car park in Grotton from 6pm to 7pm, at Dawson’s Field in Scouthead from 7pm to 8pm and the Tesco car park in Greenfield from 8pm to 9pm.

People can come along and ask questions or mention any issues in their local community with the officers that serve the area.

