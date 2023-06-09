Police officer charged with making indecent images

A POLICE officer has been suspended and charged with making indecent images of children.

Thomas O’Connor (04/10/03) was found guilty of three counts of making indecent images and has been remanded into custody to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court today (09/06/2023).

O’Connor was immediately arrested and suspended from employment in February 2023, when the force received intelligence from the National Crime Agency.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones from GMP’s Professional Standards Branch said: “Charges of this nature against police employees are obviously concerning and we understand they have the potential to really damage public trust and confidence in the force.

“Though the investigation team’s work is ongoing, there is currently no evidence to suggest that these charges relate to anyone O’Connor has come into contact with whilst working for Greater Manchester Police.“

Greater Manchester Victims’ Services can provide support to anyone affected by crime. You can contact your local service by dialling 0161 200 1950 or request a call back via www.gmvictims.org.uk, to talk through support available from trained Independent Victim Advocates.

Due to the case being subject to legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

Crime can be reported via gmp.police.uk or 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. GMP’s Professional Standards Branch can be contacted via the force’s website: Complaints | Greater Manchester Police (gmp.police.uk),

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crimestoppers – Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org) or 0800 555 111.