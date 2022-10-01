Police say no human remains yet found in Saddleworth Moor search

POLICE insist no human remains have yet been found as they dig an area of Saddleworth Moor amid reports they may be close to finding the body of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett.

The Greater Manchester force continues to excavate the area above Dove Stone reservoir after being told bones had been found.

However, as its investigation is in a second day, it says no such discovery has been made by them.

GMP Force Review Officer Cheryl Hughes said: “Following information received which indicated that potential human remains had been found on the Moors, specialist officers have today (Saturday, October 1) resumed excavation of a site identified to us.

“This information included photographs of the site and show what experts working with the informant have interpreted as a human jaw bone.

“No physical evidence of a jaw bone or skull has been examined.

“However, based on the photographs and information provided, and in line with GMP’s usual practice to follow-up any suggestion of human burial, we began our search of the site of interest.

“We have not found any identifiable human remains but our work to excavate the site is continuing.

“Conditions are difficult and it may take us some time to fully complete the excavation but we are committed to ensuring this is undertaken in the most thorough way possible.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

