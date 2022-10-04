Police say nothing found in Saddleworth Moor search after ‘human remains find’ claim

POLICE insist nothing has yet been uncovered by a dig on Saddleworth Moor after claims bones that could be connected to Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett were found.

But further examinations will be done across a wider area and soil samples from land above Dove Stone reservoir that author Russell Edwards believes prove the presence of human remains are being examined.

Hopes that 12-year-old Keith’s body may finally have been located, 58 years after he was killed by Myra Hindley and Ian Brady, were raised as Greater Manchester officers dug the area.

But Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hughes, of its Force Review Unit, said: “Forensic archaeologists and forensic anthropologists have now completed a methodical archaeological excavation and examination of the area previously dug and refilled by the member of the public.

“No bones, fabric or items of interest were recovered from the soil.

“These accredited and certified forensic experts are now continuing with a methodical and controlled excavation of the area immediately surrounding the original site to provide a higher level of assurance of the presence or absence of any items of interest.

“Further soil samples have been taken for analysis, but at this time there is no visible evidence to suggest the presence of human remains. The scene examination is ongoing.

“A report of possible human remains is always treated with seriousness.

“As such, we have deployed police search advisors who can support our scenes of crimes officers – this will result in more visible and high profile tactics, such as officers walking in lines to identify any potential sites of focus.

“GMP is committed to providing Keith’s family with answers following this report, both from the physical excavation and subsequent analysis of his will take some time but we will keep the family updated at every stage and request that their privacy is respected.

“We have seen the outpouring of support since this news broke, so we know how our communities feel about this case but we are asking members of the public not to travel to the area and can assure them that we will provide timely and appropriate updates.”

This latest search began on Friday (September 30) after the report of human remains being found.

Keith, who went missing in 1964, was one of five victims of Hindley and Brady – three of whom were found buried on Saddleworth Moor.

The original samples have been sent by GMP to accredited experts for analysis, which is ongoing.

