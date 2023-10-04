Police station reopens to public after almost a decade

SADDLEWORTH Police Station has opened its doors to the public for the first time in almost 10 years.

Sergeant Connor Brook, of the Saddleworth and Lees Neighbourhood Policing Team, held a surgery at the station on High Street in Uppermill on Saturday, September 16.

It was the first of many Sergeants Surgeries set to take place there.

The station had been closed for years but people in the community are now being actively encouraged to go along to speak to their local neighbourhood officers and PCSOs.

Sergeant Brook said: “We are a remote community who are fortunate enough to host one of GMP’s few satellite police stations.

“One of the primary concerns for our residents is the accessibility and visibility of police in their area and as such, we have launched new ways to open lines of communication with our community.

“It is imperative we find out what issues are impacting on them and build key community intelligence to make us more efficient at fighting and reducing crime.”

The Sergeants Surgeries will run in conjunction with the ‘pop-up’ style surgeries introduced by Saddleworth North PCSO Mike Lowther in July this year.

The surgery dates and times will be publicised in advance.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

