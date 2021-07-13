Pool league on cue to return

PLAYERS in the Saddleworth Charity Pool League aim to be potting balls again by September having been snookered since March 2020.

The league has a restart date set for Wednesday, September 1, subject to the lifting of all restrictions on June 21.

If that date is put back, the league will reconsider its options.

League chairman Martin Holt said: “We will not be restarting unless it is clear the season can come to a successful conclusion.

“As we all know, we seem to have it under some measure of control but there is no guarantee so for now it is wait and see.

“What I can say is that most of the players and team venues are itching to get started again and given there is no real age barrier to playing pool we should get the numbers back relatively quickly.

“While most of the players enjoy the matches, the real value of the league is the social interaction between your own team and the opposition team members and of course the raising mondey for charity.”

The 2019-20 season was abandoned after the initial lockdown in March 2020 and the 2020-21 season never got under way because of the pandemic.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

