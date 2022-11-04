Poppy beam-ing with pride at gymnastics gold

A SADDLEWORTH teenager has a golden sheen after winning on her first England gymnastics appearance.

Poppy Blair pulled on her national team’s outfit for the first time as she did her thing with England Juniors at the Rushmoor Rose Bowl.

And the judges obviously liked what they saw as her and her team-mates walked away with the gold medal.

So did the selectors as she has now been picked to compete for Team England in the Czech Republic from November 11-14.

Poppy, who lives in Diggle and goes to Oldham’s Blue Coat School, will travel to London on November 10, from where she will fly out with the rest of England squad.

She will then take part in podium training in preparation for the competition on Saturday in Liberec.

A member of the Tameside School of Gymnastics, Poppy had an incredible start to 2022, finishing 18th at both the English and British Championships.

Prior to this, Poppy was the national beam champion at elite grades aged 11.

She started gymnastics aged three, attending the recreation sessions at the Active Ken Ward centre in Hattersley, before moving to the Tameside School of Gymnastics at six.

And parents Rebecca and Matt said: “We are all so proud of her, this is such a fantastic achievement and will be a great experience for her!”

