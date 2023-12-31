Popular Greenfield cafe seeks new owner

A COSY cafe opposite Greenfield train station is looking for a new owner to take it over.

The Station Brew on Shaw Hall Bank Road has been a much-loved part of the community for six-and-a-half years.

The establishment serves a wide range of meals and refreshments all year round for hungry and thirsty travellers, tourists and locals alike.

But current owner Jackie Hetherington has put the business on the market as she plans to retire in the next few months.

“It’s been an amazing journey since we opened in the summer of 2017 and, despite personal tragedy, the pandemic and the economic ups and downs, my little cafe is still here doing what it does best,” Jackie explained.

“You can imagine this hasn’t been an easy decision. I love my cafe, my crew and my customers and I’ll be looking for someone who loves it too and can build on what we have already created with the same ethos and care.

“If you or someone you know could be that person, you can find more information on Dalton’s, Rightbiz and other websites.

“Meanwhile, it’s business as usual and we are looking forward to seeing you all over the festive period.”

The idea behind The Station Brew was a family one, as Jackie’s husband John came up with the initial suggestion and her sister Jill came up with the name.

Visitors can get real homemade food, high quality coffee and teas, while you can get books, maps, tourist guides, the latest timetable information from the train station, free Wi-Fi, takeaway drinks for commuters and there’s a stunning view of Chew Valley towards Pots and Pans from a back room.

