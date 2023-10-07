Popular Holmfirth Artweek raises £36,000 for local charities

THOUSANDS of artworks from hundreds of exhibitors were on display as this year’s Holmfirth Artweek raised £36,000 for local charities.

The much-loved event in July returned to the Holme Valley and welcomed visitors to view and purchase art from a variety of returning and new artists at venues across the area.

There was something for everyone, with a large variety of styles, subjects, and mediums. In addition, for those wanting to take part there were workshops and demonstrations.

A proportion of everything sold during Holmfirth Artweek is donated to local charities, with this year’s total of £36,000 to be distributed evenly between local hospice charity The Kirkwood and long-standing charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

The main exhibition at Holmfirth Civic Hall featured over 400 exhibitors and over 2,000 artworks, as well as specially invited featured artists.

In 2023, this was photographer and long-standing Holmfirth Artweek artist Eric Lee and contemporary sculptor Ralph Shuttleworth, who made the top floor of the Civic Hall a vibrant and fun space within the exhibition.

Additionally, each year venues across the Holme Valley and beyond join the main exhibition in opening their doors to create the Fringe.

This year more than 40 venues took part in forming the Fringe, bringing Artweek into the community and showcasing a wider range of work from various artists across a variety of mediums.

Artweek, which started in 1966, is one of the UK’s largest and longest running annual open art exhibitions.

It presents an important outlet for artists, especially after a difficult couple of years for the industry.

The Holmfirth Artweek Team are passionate about working hard to bring this event to the community each year and ensuring that causes close to the community’s hearts benefit from the money raised. They are already on with planning next year’s event.

For further information visit the website: www.holmfirthartweek.org.uk or follow Artweek on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For anyone who would like to become a ‘Friend’ of Artweek and attend the Preview event next year, find out more information on the website.

