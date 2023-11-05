Popular TV drama spotted filming in Saddleworth

THE cast of popular Sky TV series Brassic has descended on a Saddleworth village to film some scenes.

The comedy drama follows Vinnie O’Neill and friends in the fictional Lancashire town of Hawley, and stars former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan.

With series five currently airing on Sky Max, production for the sixth series is taking place, ahead of its expected broadcast next year.

It’s not the first time that Brassic has come to Greater Manchester, with several areas – including in Ashton-under-Lyne – chosen as filming locations in the past.

Crews were seen filming at Prince Street Car Park, next to Oldham Mumps tram stop.

They have subsequently been spotted in Lees, with scenes captured at the village’s service station.

The garage on St John Street has said it was chosen to do some filming for part of an episode.

Owner Sue Collinge commented on Facebook: “This is a great opportunity for us and the area. People may see us on TV and it’s all generating local interest.”

