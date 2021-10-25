Presentation Evening celebrates hard work and excellence of Hathershaw College students

THE hard work and excellence of Hathershaw College students was celebrated at their annual Prize Presentation Evening.

The event was held on Wednesday, October 20 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham town centre.

It marked the success and group achievement in what has been a very challenging year during the Covid-19 pandemic, school closures and missed schooling.

Two hundred students were invited, including Year 8 to 11 and last year’s school leavers.

This was the 10th year of the Prize Presentation Evening where students, family, friends, staff and local figures come together.

Mark Giles, Hathershaw College Principal, said: “I am so proud of the students whose achievement we are celebrating.

“They have shown great resilience over the last couple of years but they have kept learning and making progress, albeit sometimes in a virtual environment.

“I also want to thank school staff who have risen to the extraordinary challenges we have faced, adapting to remote education, supporting families and keeping children safe, as well as the support shown by parents.

“The celebration event at the Queen Elizabeth Hall is yet another step back to normality.”

Special guests presenting awards and speaking included the Mayor of Oldham Cllr Jenny Harrison, Cllr Shaid Mushtaq, Mrs Pamela Sleigh of the Duke of Edinburgh North Operations Office, local businessman and school advocate Ansar Ali and Jayne Clarke, Executive Principal of the Pinnacle Learning Trust.

Special awards included:

Pinnacle English Award: Phoebe Broster

Pinnacle Maths Award: Muhammed Zain

Roshni Panchani Art Award: Kadija Begum

OSFC Prize: Sabira Miah

Outstanding Results: Phoebe Broster

Oldham College Prize: Joseph Brooks

Nigel Marland Award for Endeavour: Maria Rehan

Colin Bell Vocational Award: Ruckshana Akthar

Zakir Maroof Business Enterprise Award: Ahmed Raza

Ron Scholes Science Award: Mohammed Hasnain Arif

Hasan Umar Award for Courage Through Adversity: Meraj Ahmedzai

For Housing Special Recognition Award: Mary-J McGinty & Billy Wilcock

