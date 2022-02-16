Private baby scan clinic opens in Delph

By Aimee McKenna

A NEW baby scan clinic in Delph will give parents-to-be special 3D and 4D glimpses of their new arrivals.

Little Miracles private clinic, in Gatehead Business Park on Delph New Road, is run by husband-and-wife team Mike and Amy Burton.

It was set up to ‘provide pregnant ladies and those closest to them with intimate, precious bonding experiences with their little miracles’.

The clinic offers a private, professional and personal service which includes reassurance, gender, 3D and 4D scans and several other scan packages.

And they allow parties of up to five people so clients can bring along loved ones who would otherwise not be able to experience the amazing moment.

Sonographer Amy said: “For the last few years, working in the NHS, I have noticed that with it becoming busier and busier and with sonographers being stretched to breaking point, the bonding part of antenatal scans has had to take a back seat.

“This is where private clinics are so important and why we are so client based. We can provide this essential experience completely additional to NHS diagnostic scanning, in a more comfortable environment.”

Amy has worked in the NHS for the last 21 years so brings a wealth of experience to answer any questions expectant mums may have.

“Although we are a non-diagnostic clinic and additional to NHS treatment and care, we are registered and regulated to the same level as a hospital ultrasound department,” she confirmed.

“At our clinic we are focussed on the experience and our clients are safe in the knowledge that I am a medically qualified sonographer with a lot of NHS experience and I continue to work win the NHS.”

The couple, who live in Saddleworth, had been talking about opening a private scan clinic for years.

Amy explained: “Last year we decided to start looking and we found the perfect space to build our clinic and things developed from there.

“We have had to build walls and decorate the clinic, purchase machinery and computer systems.

“We have also had to go through a very long and complicated registration process with the Care Quality Commission but we are delighted to be opening to serve the local community and surrounding areas.”

• Find out more online: little-miracles.co.uk

