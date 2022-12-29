Prodigal son Walker returns to Friarmere CC

FRIARMERE Cricket Club has welcomed back one of its own as Nathan Walker has returned to West View.

The wicket keeper/batsman left to join neighbours Delph and Dobcross.

But after the club won promotion to the Greater Manchester Cricket League’s Premier League Two, he has been tempted back after what Friarmere called ‘a short sabbatical elsewhere.’

Walker’s loss was keenly felt at the start of last season, when the club was bottom of the Championship before an astonishing run of 16 wins from 18 matches.

Now he is back at a higher level, he will be joined by the returning Adrian Du Toit, who received what offers of what was described as ‘ridiculous money’ to move clubs.

He will also be alongside prolific batsman and one-cap West Indies Test player Lincoln Roberts, who spent last season as an overseas amateur at Shaw CC.

Friarmere have also been boosted by the news teenage pace bowling all-rounder Adam Anjum, who has been with them since he was seven-years-old, has been selected for Lancashire’s Emerging Player Pathway for 2023.

Last season saw him play for no fewer than five of the club’s sides, right the way from First XI to the Under-15s.

His last senior appearance, against Whalley Range on July 16, saw him take two wickets in a two-wicket victory.

