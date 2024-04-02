Property of the week: Church Road, Uppermill

On the market with Kirkham Property, Saddleworth

Showcasing a fine blend of period charm, carefully woven with a contemporary finish is this spacious Grade-II listed Georgian residence. Centrally located within the sought after Saddleworth village of Uppermill, the home spans three floors and features over 1500sq.ft of living accommodation.

On the market for the first time in six decades, the owners have overseen a thoughtfully-designed sensitive restoration programme which is to a very high standard. Internally greeted from an entrance vestibule into a cosy living room with bespoke stone mantle and Yorkshire stone flooring. To the rear of the ground floor is a bespoke kitchen/diner with fitted appliances and door down to useful cellar storage. A utility room is at the end of the ground floor with a stable door leading out to a rear country garden.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, of which two are doubles and each bedroom offers character features with mullion/sash windows and exposed roof beams. A generously sized four piece family bathroom is also found on the first floor level. As you rise the stairs to the second floor, you are greeted to a stunning Master Suite with bedroom, living room, dressing area and en-suite. The double-height master suite spans the full floor and features distinctive roof beams and panoramic views of the Saddleworth and Dovestones countryside.

An easy to maintain cottage garden is found to the rear of the home which is a peaceful area despite being only a 30 second walk from the hustle and bustle of Uppermill’s High Street. Parking is available on street to the rear whilst the current owners also have an agreement to rent two off street parking spaces in a nearby private car park.

Rarely do opportunities arise to acquire a home with such quality specification so close to the centre of Uppermill village. Being sold with the added benefit of no onward chain and all appliances to be included within the sale.

View online: https://www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/church-road-uppermill-saddleworth-4/

