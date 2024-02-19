Property of the week: Clough Lane, Grasscroft

We’ve teamed up with Kirkham Property to bring you the latest from the housing market in Saddleworth.

DATING back to the late 1700's is this charming stone cottage located in a quaint hamlet setting. Beech Hill Farm is a period cottage which oozes character throughout, offering over 1,400 Sq.ft of living accommodation over two floors and being sold with no onward chain.

Internally you will find an entrance hallway with access to a dining room and lounge. The lounge features a generously sized storage cupboard and a door leads into the kitchen. Stairs rise to a first floor landing with access to four bedrooms and a shower room.

A country style garden is found to the front of the property with flowerbeds, border shrubs and a mature lawn. There is a gated parking space for one car with further parking on road to the side if required.

Presented with character in abundance including Mullion windows, exposed roof beams and exposed wood flooring along with a feature cast iron Aga stove in the kitchen.

This pristine location within Grasscroft provides a true countryside feeling which in turn makes the area highly sought after for those wanting a change in lifestyle away from busy urban living. Splendid countryside walking routes are nearby as well as having a great local pub just a short stroll away. The highly regarded primary schools of St. Annes in Lydgate and Friezland in Greenfield are both within a 10 minute walk of the property.

A perfect home for those wanting a period home with easy access to the open countryside. Being sold with no onward chain, viewings can be made by calling the Uppermill office today.

