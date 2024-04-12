Property of the week: Crib Lane, Dobcross

We’ve teamed up with Kirkham Property in Saddleworth to bring you the latest from the housing market in the area

Found within a peaceful hamlet in Dobcross is Crompton Knowl, a four double bedroom, grade II listed detached residence. Dating back to the 1800's as a former weavers home with an idyllic outlook to Dovestones, Pots and Pans and surrounding Saddleworth scenery. A forever family home over three floors offering everything a family requires.

To the ground floor you will find a generously sized lounge with central wood burning stove and high quality kitchen/dining room. Stairs down to the lower ground level lead to a spacious hallway, with doors to a large double bedroom, shower room, utility room and storage room. On the first floor, there are a further three double bedrooms (all with dual aspect) and family bathroom.

Externally there is a stone paved patio area with large flat lawn and stunning south facing views. A well maintained space which is perfect for the children or for hosting family & friends.

There is ample off street parking to the rear for four cars.

A short walk from the property will lead you to the heart of Dobcross which is a charming village within Saddleworth. Benefitting from a local pub, post office and a primary school all within the village, Saddleworth Secondary school is located in neighbouring Diggle.

The positioning of this home is perfect for those wanting the convenience of walking into surrounding villages whilst retaining a peaceful lifestyle and benefitting from an extraordinary outlook from all rooms within the home.

Being sold with a full freehold title, double glazing throughout and gas central heating. To enquire further, please contact Kirkham Property 7 days a week.

