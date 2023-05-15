Property of the week: Huddersfield Road, Scouthead

In association with Kirkham Property

Originally constructed as the Scouthead Police House, this gated detached residence is found on the fringes of open aspect countryside and offers a great amount of family living accommodation throughout the home.

The current occupiers have lived here for 30 years and have continuously maintained and modernised the home throughout ownership.

Internally the property comprises entrance hallway, sitting room, lounge/dining room, conservatory, inner hallway, kitchen/breakfast room, wc and utility room to the ground floor.

The first floor landing leads to three double bedrooms, one of which has En-Suite and a four piece bathroom suite. A further set of stairs leads to the second floor landing where an additional double bedroom is found.

There is ample gated driveway parking for multiple vehicles, in addition to a detached double garage. Within the garage is a second floor which has a range of uses including home cinema, gym, study or the possibility to create a self contained 1 bedroom dwelling.

There are large gardens to the front and side whilst the rear has a lovely patio with shrubs and fantastic outlook to the nearby countryside fields.

Scouthead is equidistantly positioned between Saddleworth and Oldham to offer a great blend of a semi-rural location yet having all the amenities you require within the nearby town centre. Within the village of Scouthead you will find three well regarded pubs, The Three Crowns Inn, The Old Original Inn and The Spinners Arms.

Countryside walking routes are on your doorstep and bus links give access to Saddleworth villages within a 20 minute ride.

This home is perfect for a family looking for a semi-rural lifestyle with ample space throughout. Benefitting from full double glazing and partial triple glazing, gas central heating and being sold with no onward chain.

To request a viewing at The Old Police House, call Kirkham Property 7 days a week. View online at: https://www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/huddersfield-road-scouthead-saddleworth-2/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

