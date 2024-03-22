Property of the week: Midge Hill, Mossley

We’ve teamed up with Kirkham Property, Saddleworth to bring you the latest from the housing market in the area

TUCKED away in a small hamlet with fantastic open aspect views is this 18th century Grade II Listed weavers cottage

Offering in excess of 2500 sq.ft of living accommodation over three floors with period features and a contemporary finish throughout, the property has been sympathetically maintained and updated by the current owners to create a walk-in condition home ideal for a family.

Internally comprising entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, storage room and wc to the ground floor. The first floor landing leads to three double bedrooms along with four piece family bathroom. A further set of stairs leads to a spacious double height lounge with triple aspect and bedroom with En-Suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Externally there are low maintenance spaces on two tiers with fantastic far reaching views. Off street parking is to the end of the row of cottages which can park two-three cars.

Midge Hill is located just a short drive to the centre of the villages of Mossley and Greenfield with a variety of primary and secondary schools to choose from. Fantastic countryside walking routes are on your doorstep and you are within walking distance of local pubs. Heated via a gas boiler with full double glazing.

Internal inspection is highly recommended to appreciate the sizing and finish of this charming home.

See more online: https://www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/midge-hill-mossley-ashton-under-lyne/

